Packers lead Rams 20-17 at halftime

Aaron Rodgers has thrown and ran for a touchdown in the first half
Packers logo
Packers logo(WBAY)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - In a matchup of two teams looking to bounce back after losses, the Green Bay Packers have a slight lead over the Los Angeles Rams 20-17.

Green Bay started the scoring with an Aaron Rodgers one-yard touchdown scramble, set-up by a fumble from Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford. Green Bay added a field goal to make it 10-0, before Stafford would connect with Van Jefferson for a 79-yard touchdown.

The two teams would exchange field goals before the Packers ended a long drive with a touchdown from Rodgers to Randall Cobb. Los Angeles answered with a similar touchdown toss from Stafford to running back Darrell Henderson Jr.

Rodgers finished the half 15/23 for 199 yards with one passing and one rushing touchdown. Randall Cobb leads the receiving corps with four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Stay tuned to WSAW and wsaw.com for updates.

