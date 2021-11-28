First Alert Weather: Another shot of snow to start the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine is back to wrap up the holiday weekend in North Central Wisconsin. It will be a bit breezy with northwest winds gusting to 20-25 mph at times. No less, if you are hitting the road or heading to the airport, the weather in Wisconsin will not cause any issues. Sun along with some clouds in Central Wisconsin today, while mostly cloudy in the north with lake effect snow showers in parts of Vilas County. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Breezy with some sun in Central Wisconsin. More clouds up north. (WSAW)

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows around midnight in the upper teens to low 20s. Temperatures will slowly rise toward morning as the clipper system moves in our direction. Snow showers and light snow is expected to overspread most of the area prior to daybreak on Monday. From Wausau onto the south and west, snow showers will be the story through the morning to midday with accumulations of a coating to 1″. Moving to the northeast of Wausau, periods of light to moderate snow will fall through the morning into the early afternoon. Accumulations of 1-2″ up toward Rhinelander, with higher amounts to the northeast of Rhinelander toward the U.P. border of 2-4″. Overall, roads will range from slippery to snow-covered and hazardous, especially in the Northwoods. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination on Monday morning, and slow down. Highs on Monday in the low to mid 30s.

A coating to 1" possible Wausau south and west. 1-2" NE of Wausau, higher amounts NE of Rhinelander. (WSAW)

Snow and snow showers are likely Monday morning. (WSAW)

Snow and snow showers will wind down Monday early afternoon. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Sunshine is back on Thursday with daytime readings topping out in the mid 40s. More clouds than sun to end the work week on Friday with highs in the mid 30s. There is a chance of snow showers in the Northwoods Friday night into Saturday morning.

Next weekend could once again feature some changeable weather conditions. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s. There is a possibility for snow next Sunday. It’s too soon to say how much might fall or what the exact timing on the impacts could be, but this is a storm system that we will monitor as the week goes along. Highs on Sunday in the mid 20s.

Snow is possible for the second half of next weekend. (WSAW)

