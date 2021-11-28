14 Wisconsin falls to Minnesota, fails to win Big Ten West

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WSAW) - The Badgers have failed to claim a spot in the Big Ten title game for the second straight year with a 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Gophers.

In a battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, the Gophers thoroughly dominated the Badgers’ offensive attack, holding them to no touchdowns and Braelon Allen to just 47 yards. The Badgers’ lone touchdown was on a pick-six from Scott Nelson.

The loss always ends a six-game winning streak that saw the Badgers soar to the top of the division. It’s just the second time in 18 years Wisconsin has lost to Minnesota. Iowa will play Michigan in the Championship game next week.

