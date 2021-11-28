Advertisement

#14 Wisconsin falls to Minnesota, fails to win Big Ten West

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WSAW) - The Badgers have failed to claim a spot in the Big Ten title game for the second straight year with a 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Gophers.

In a battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, the Gophers thoroughly dominated the Badgers’ offensive attack, holding them to no touchdowns and Braelon Allen to just 47 yards. The Badgers’ lone touchdown was on a pick-six from Scott Nelson.

The loss always ends a six-game winning streak that saw the Badgers soar to the top of the division. It’s just the second time in 18 years Wisconsin has lost to Minnesota. Iowa will play Michigan in the Championship game next week.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

death investigation
Woman’s body pulled from the Wisconsin River in Whiting
A fair amount of sunshine Sunday, except in parts of the Northwoods.
First Alert Weather: Breezy & chilly end to holiday weekend
Portion of Hwy 10 in Portage County is closed becasue of a crash
11 people injured in Portage County crash
Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Funeral arrangements set for Wisconsin State Trooper
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant

Latest News

Wausau West boys basketball beats Stanley-Boyd, Storm wins second straight game in Nov. 26 prep highlights
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Packers stock sale nets more than $41 million in 8 days
NewsChannel 7 2021 Football All-Stars
2021 NewChannel 7 Football Defensive All-Stars
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Wisconsin wins Maui Invitational, beating Saint Mary’s 61-55