Wausau West boys basketball beats Stanley-Boyd, Storm wins second straight game in Nov. 26 prep highlights
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Black Friday with plenty of tournament action, lots of area teams were in action.
Wausau West boys basketball knocked off Stanley-Boyd in their tournament 79-45. On the girl’s side, the Warriors lost to Onalaska in the D.C. Everest tournament across town 65-56.
In the Mosinee Turkey Shootout, Mosinee bested Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57-45.
On the ice, the Central Wisconsin Storm took win number one in the Gobbler Cup with a commanding 5-1 win over Hayward.
