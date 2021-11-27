Wausau West boys basketball beats Stanley-Boyd, Storm wins second straight game in Nov. 26 prep highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Black Friday with plenty of tournament action, lots of area teams were in action.

Wausau West boys basketball knocked off Stanley-Boyd in their tournament 79-45. On the girl’s side, the Warriors lost to Onalaska in the D.C. Everest tournament across town 65-56.

In the Mosinee Turkey Shootout, Mosinee bested Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57-45.

On the ice, the Central Wisconsin Storm took win number one in the Gobbler Cup with a commanding 5-1 win over Hayward.

