Wausau West boys basketball beats Stanley-Boyd, Storm wins second straight game in Nov. 26 prep highlights

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Black Friday with plenty of tournament action, lots of area teams were in action.

Wausau West boys basketball knocked off Stanley-Boyd in their tournament 79-45. On the girl’s side, the Warriors lost to Onalaska in the D.C. Everest tournament across town 65-56.

In the Mosinee Turkey Shootout, Mosinee bested Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57-45.

On the ice, the Central Wisconsin Storm took win number one in the Gobbler Cup with a commanding 5-1 win over Hayward.

Click here for more scores from our viewing area.

