Stevens Point fire department participates in “Keep the Wreath Green” Campaign

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department is joining other fire departments across the nation by participating in the “Keep the Wreath Green” campaign.

At the beginning of the campaign, the wreath is lit entirely by green lights. Every time a structure fire occurs in Portage County, a red bulb will replace a green bulb. There are also white and blue bulbs in the wreath that honor firefighters and law enforcement who have died in the line of duty. The goal of the campaign is to raise the level of awareness for fire safety during the holiday season.

“Unfortunately, we have had a few structure fires here in the Stevens Point Area,” said Ross Oestreich.

Fighterfighter also gave some tips about the seasonal items that can ignite a fire.

“If you have a real tree, you definitely want to keep that watered, keep it moist. If trees dry out they certainly become more flammable,” said Oestreich.

Oestreich said people with lights on their Christmas trees should inspect those lights to make sure there are not any frayed wires or missing bulbs. He also warned about space heaters being a hazard when they are left unattended.

“Just want to make sure that if you are using them you are keeping an eye on them and you’re keeping them at a safe distance from furniture, clothing, anything flammable,” said Oestreich.

The campaign runs from Thanksgiving Day through New Year’s Eve.

