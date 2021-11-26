Woman’s body pulled from the Wisconsin River in Whiting

Whiting, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found along the bank of the Wisconsin River in the Village of Whiting.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call at 10:28 a.m. Friday about an elderly woman found along the bank of the river who was not breathing. She was found near 1800 Sherman Ave. Where the woman was found is also near several assisted living homes and apartment buildings.

A press release said she was removed by first responders and it was determined she was deceased.

The death is under investigation but according to the Sheriff’s Office does not appear to be suspicious in nature. An initial investigation said the woman left her apartment earlier in the day and was found along the riverbank.

Portage County Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Portage County Ambulance and Plover EMR responded to the scene.

