State park and forest passes go on sale Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Admission stickers and trail passes for Wisconsin’s state parks and forests go on sale Friday.

The 2022 stickers and passes for admission to parks, forests, recreation areas, and trails are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2022.

“We are excited to offer admission stickers and trail passes earlier this year and look forward to welcoming visitors to our state parks, forests, and trails for a post-Thanksgiving Day adventure,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks Director.

The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. The stickers are required on all vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require the sticker.

Resident and non-resident annual admission stickers are available online and at individual state park and forest properties via drive-up window service, self-registration kiosks, or over the phone. State trail passes are available only at individual properties.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.