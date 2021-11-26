Advertisement

Making work feel like home at Wausau Fire Department

Thanksgiving is a time many people typically have the day off to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families, but for first responders, it’s another day on the job.
Thanksgiving is a time many people typically have the day off to celebrate thanksgiving with...
Thanksgiving is a time many people typically have the day off to celebrate thanksgiving with their families, but for first responders, it's another day on the job.(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanksgiving is a time many people typically have the day off to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families, but for first responders, it’s another day on the job.

Emergencies don’t just happen Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it’s almost never a dull moment on the job and holidays are no exception.

“Emergencies happen anytime. It is what it is, we’re missing out on family time,” Wausau Firefighter and Paramedic Al Buch said.

However, that doesn’t mean there’s no time for a good old-fashioned Thanksgiving day meal, even at the fire department.

“We try to make the day as good as we can,” Wausau Engineer Paramedic Mark Koepke said.

While it’s typically a slower day, it gives the crew in Wausau a chance to reflect and be thankful.

“This is our family here at work and it’s nice for the guys to have as close to home as they can get while being here at work,” Buch said.

Buch led the cooking for Thursday’s meal, getting things started at 7 a.m. He made a traditional dinner with cranberries, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, pie, and of course a turkey. It’s a way to bring the crew together and show their thankfulness for each other.

“It makes me feel good, I try to do my part and they appreciate what I do and I know that,” Buch said.

They work 24 hour swing shifts together, ultimately creating these lifelong friendships and camaraderie with each other, while keeping the community safe.

“We don’t like being away from our families on a holiday, but it does give us the opportunity to be there in case somebody does have an emergency on a day like today,” Koepke said.

Despite having to stay on high alert and miss family time on turkey day, the public shows their thanks by dropping off treats and gifts during holidays.

“It’s nice to know we’re appreciated for the work we do in the community,” Buch said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of Hwy 10 in Portage County is closed becasue of a crash
11 people injured in Portage County crash
Apartment fire in Town of Dewey.
No injuries reported in Portage County apartment fire
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down

Latest News

Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday afternoon through early Sunday
Volunteers from around the area create a made from scratch meal for the community
Marshfield Community Thanksgiving provides meal and joy through volunteers
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Packers stock sale nets more than $41 million in 8 days
Portion of Hwy 10 in Portage County is closed becasue of a crash
11 people injured in Portage County crash