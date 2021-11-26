Black Friday deals attracting shoppers

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Black Friday is a yearly rite of passage for shoppers looking for those ultimate holiday deals. It’s also another way for people to express that this is a more normal year than 2020.

Stores like Kohl’s in Rib Mountain are aware that some shoppers still like the idea of less crowded conditions and more time to make their selections. This year they extended their Black Friday deals from the Sunday before to the Saturday after.

Store manager Rick Lecker says the weather and extended sale might mean a slower start to the day, but he still expects to see a lot of shoppers, many of them familiar faces.

“We open about 5:00 a.m., I get here about 2:00 a.m.. We’ll have a couple people outside and I think that’s more of just a tradition-type thing,” he said.

Lecker also noted that Kohl’s is making a concerted effort to adapt and evolve by adding to their selection on a regular basis. They contracted with Sephora to bring boutiques into many of their locations this year. They also added popular brands like Nine West to make options more attractive to their customer base.

“I think Kohl’s has just done a really nice job of bringing in more brands and different product, so it gives us a little bit more selection for our customers,” Lecker said.

Lecker added that the increase in variety helps the store avoid a lot of the scarcity caused by disruptions in supply chains.

