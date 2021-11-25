Advertisement

Wisconsin wins Maui Invitational, beating Saint Mary’s 61-55

Johnny Davis averaged 23.7 points per game throughout the tournament
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers are champions of the Maui Invitational for the first time in program history after their 61-55 win over Saint Mary’s Wednesday.

The Badgers pulled out a win in a defensive slugfest, even after trailing at half 31-25. Wisconsin committed 19 fouls in the game while Saint Mary’s put up 21 of their own.

Wisconsin trailed a big chunk of the game until Johnny Davis drilled a three to take the lead 48-46 with 4:50 to go in the game. The Badgers then put the clamps on defensively, only allowing eight more points the rest of the game to win it 61-55.

Johnny Davis once again led the way in scoring with 20. He averaged 23.7 points per game throughout the tournament. Tyler Wahl had a solid showing on both sides of the ball. He was second on the team in points with 18 and led the team with four blocks.

Wisconsin is now 5-1 on the young season. They’ll have a substantial break before their next game Dec. 1 at Georgia Tech.

