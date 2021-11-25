Snow fanatics flock to Granite Peak for opening day

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s largest ski hill had its 84th season opener on Wednesday. Granite Peak opened this morning at 10 a.m., welcoming in its eager customers.

Many people were excited about opening day and they couldn’t wait to get back to the fun winter activities.

“It felt like coming home. It felt so good to just get back on,” snowboarder Cooper Nienow said.

“The rush of adrenaline going down, it’s just so fun,” skier Evan Pupp said.

Despite unseasonably warm temperatures on Wednesday, that wasn’t stopping ski and snowboard fanatics from shredding the powder.

“I’ve been waiting for the anticipation since the first day I walked outside and can see my breath, I’m like ‘oh, it’s coming,’ the snow,” Nienow said.

“It’s just like we get to ski without like restrictions and it’s just we can go how fast we want, there’s not speed limit,” Pupp said.

Pupp and Niewnow have been skiing and snowboarding all day, with no plans of stopping. Cooper said while he loves to snowboard, he looks forward to the camaraderie each time.

“When I’m with my friends, hanging out, riding, talking and just enjoying each other’s company, laughing and having a good time it’s just, that’s always something to look forward to,” Nienow said.

The ski hill’s opening day was even a thrill for staff.

“Like day one is always exciting because you work really hard and preparing for it,” Granite Peak General Manager Greg Fisher said.

Fisher said he got to work at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and people were already in line. That’s over three hours before it even opened.

“There were two kids already waiting in line for first chair so by 7 a.m. we had about 20, it was amazing, so the kids were really dedicated and it’s awesome to see,” Fisher said.

Right now, there’s just six trails open, but that’ll expand to all 55 by Christmastime, after enough snow has been made.

“Mother Nature was a little finicky with our temperatures in November but we’re used to that,” Fisher said.

Granite Peak is through Sunday this week, but starting on Dec. 10, they’ll be open daily.

