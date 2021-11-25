Advertisement

A reminder to beware of porch pirates

Wausau police gives tips to avoid stolen property
Porch pirate returns stolen goods
Porch pirate returns stolen goods
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Online shoppers are being warned this is the season of the porch pirates.

Porch pirates are known for stealing unattended packages from people’s homes.

Luckily, porch private activity hasn’t been too bad in Wausau.

“But we do get a handful of cases every week,” said Ivy Tiry, Wausau patrol officer.

Even so, the holiday season increases the chances of getting packages stolen.

“It does typically pick up around this time just because more people are ordering items online for the purpose of gift-giving,” said Tiry.

Police recommend using the tracking number to look after your packages closely. Also, officers urge consumers to bring their packages inside right away.

“So it’s really smart to watch your tracking, and when it notifies you that your package has been delivered,” said Tiry “don’t leave it to sit outside for days at a time, people will see that and they’ll use that as their opportunity to go take whatever the item is.”

If a package is stolen, sometimes police can help. Officer said thieves are usually repeat offenders.

“A lot of times it’s usually the same people who do this over and over again,” said Tiry.

Some homeowners use Ring Camera Doorbells as surveillance of their property.

“So if you have a picture of this person’s face, a lot of times we’ll be able to figure out who it was,” said Tiry, “If the person themselves has the ring video and can pull it up on their smartphone, that’s just as beneficial for us.”

