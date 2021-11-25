Portion of Hwy 10 in Portage County closed because of crash

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The left lane of US Hwy 10 westbound near Junction City is closed because of a crash.

The one-vehicle crash occurred just after 9:00 a.m. The Portage County Sheriff’s Department tells Newschannel 7 icy road conditions likely caused the crash. There were injuries reported, but the number and extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

