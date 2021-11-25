Advertisement

Packers stock sale nets more than $41 million in 8 days

Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have sold more than $41 million worth of stock in just over a week into their sixth stock offering in franchise history.

The team said Wednesday it had sold more than 138,000 shares of stock, at $300 a share.

The NFL’s only community-owned club last offered stock 10 years ago.

WLUK-TV reports that more than half of the 300,000 shares being offered remain available. The stock sale is set to run until Feb. 25, unless all available shares are sold before that.

Packers leaders say they will use the money to fund upgrades to Lambeau Field, including new video boards.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment fire in Town of Dewey.
No injuries reported in Portage County apartment fire
Portion of Hwy 10 in Portage County is closed becasue of a crash
11 people injured in Portage County crash
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down

Latest News

NewsChannel 7 2021 Football All-Stars
2021 NewChannel 7 Football Defensive All-Stars
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Wisconsin wins Maui Invitational, beating Saint Mary’s 61-55
Mosinee picks up a win with their defense over D.C. Everest 49-37
Mosinee girls top D.C. Everest, Wausau East loses close one
NewsChannel 7 2021 Football All-Stars
2021 NewsChannel 7 Football Offensive All-Stars