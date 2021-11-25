First Alert Weather: A chilly Turkey Day with snow chances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An overnight cold front has ushered in colder temperatures this Thanksgiving. This also caused winds to shift direction, allowing lake-effect snow showers to develop for the Northwoods this morning.

Temperatures falling into the afternoon with some scattered snow during the morning hours (WSAW)

Some accumulating snow between 1-3″ for Northern Vilas County is possible. Additionally, winds may track a few light snow showers and scattered flurries to Central Wisconsin through early afternoon. This could create some slippery roads, bridges, and sidewalks in some spots across Marathon County. However, slick roads will be more noticeable for those traveling in the Northwoods. This should not cause any major travel delays this Thanksgiving, but make sure you stay alert and use caution if traveling. High temperatures near the upper 20s will be reached during the morning hours, as temperatures drop into the lower 20s early evening.

Accumulating snow is possible starting Saturday afternoon lingering into early Sunday (WSAW)

Those planning on heading out for Black Friday deals can expect dry conditions with cloudy skies and temperatures remaining chilly in the lower 30s. Though some changes this weekend may impact your travel. The upcoming weekend features more clouds on Saturday, while some sun Sunday. Highs in the low 30s Saturday, low to mid 30s for Sunday. Though, a clipper system is expected to track into the upper midwest this weekend. Snow showers Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning is expected. Snow accumulations near 2″ may be possible in Central Wisconsin. If traveling back home this weekend, mid-morning Sunday will be the best time to head out on the roads.

