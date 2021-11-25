Advertisement

9 injured in Amish buggy crash in Taylor County

(WCAX)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Nine people were injured after a vehicle hit an Amish buggy in Taylor County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to the crash on County Hwy E in the Town of Little Black around 2:45 p.m. An initial investigation found the buggy had been traveling north on County Hwy E. The vehicle was also headed north behind the buggy when it rear-ended the buggy at highway speeds.

There were ten people in the buggy at the time of the crash. Nine people were injured, with eight of them requiring medical transport. The vehicle was driven by Skyler Oplet, 35, of Medford. Operating under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving appear to be factors in the crash. Oplet is currently in custody at the Taylor County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment fire in Town of Dewey.
No injuries reported in Portage County apartment fire
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
NewsChannel 7 2021 Football All-Stars
2021 NewsChannel 7 Football Offensive All-Stars

Latest News

High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Thanksgiving Food Prep Safety
Thanksgiving Food Prep Safety
Temperatures falling into the afternoon with some scattered snow during the morning hours
First Alert Weather: A chilly Turkey Day with snow chances
Components of the Thanksgiving meal wait to be prepped
Safe food handling tips for Thanksgiving prep