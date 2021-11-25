2021 NewChannel 7 Football Defensive All-Stars

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Year 61 of the NewsChannel 7 Football All-Stars saw some incredible talent on the defensive side of the ball at all levels. Let’s meet the best of the best on that side, starting on the defensive line.

Nobody received more votes anywhere on defense than Colby’s Andrew Jeske. He finished with 17 sacks on his way to being Marwood Conference Lineman of the Year on a dominant defense that brought home a state title.

For the second straight year, Stanley Boyd’s Jacob Nesterick can call himself a defensive all-star. The senior finished with 82 total tackles, 11 sacks, and forced four fumbles for the Orioles.

Stratford’s defensive front was anchored by Devin Ulrich. His 35 tackles, 8 for a loss, including 2 sacks were good enough to be named CWC-Large Defensive Player of the Year.

An Edgar defensive player being named an all-star? Shocker, Ayden Weisenberger was a monster up front for the Wildcats, tallying 75 total tackles, including 8 for a loss.

Let’s go to the defensive backfield and our leading vote getter there: Wausau West’s Reed Napiwocki did it all. He compiled 60 total tackles, nine for a loss, plus two interceptions, including one pick-six.

Another Edgar Wildcat is a defensive all-star. Everet Brehm was lockdown all year long, he had 48 tackles and one interception, because why would you throw it his way?

SPASH’s Tommy Drohner was a ball hawk. The Panther’ star cornerback had five interceptions on the season and took one of them back to the house.

Now let’s meet the men in the middle at linebacker. Brent Jeske joins his brother Andrew as a defensive all-star. The Marawood Conference Backer of the Year was a star in the middle of a Hornets’ defense that allowed under seven points per game, and of course, won the Division 6 championship.

Ben Raczek was a tackling machine for SPASH, racking up 64 total on the season, including four tackles for a loss, and forcing two fumbles.

D.C. Everest’s Max Buchholz lived in the opponent’s backfield. He racked up an outstanding 16 tackles for a loss, part of a 2021 where he collected 73 total tackles and five sacks.

The only underclassmen to be named an all-star on the defensive side is Mosinee’s Davin Stoffel, who made his mark with 54 total tackles, but also 4 interceptions. He did it all for the Great Northern Conference champs

Finally our punter is Pacelli’s Drew Kedrowicz, who averaged a whopping 44 yards a punt, including a season long 78-yard bomb early in the season.

That’s a wrap on the 61st edition of NewsChannel 7′s Football All-Stars. Congratulations to all who received this prestigious honor.

