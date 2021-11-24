Advertisement

Wisconsin stuns #12 Houston, advances to Maui Invitational Championship

Johnny Davis nets career high 30 points in win
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives on Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) in the first half...
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives on Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev.. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers’ luck continues to roll forward in Las Vegas. The Badgers topped #12 Houston Tuesday 65-63 and will play for the Maui Jim Invitational Championship Wednesday.

Wisconsin opened the game on a 13-0 run, headlined by threes from Chucky Hepburn and Johnny Davis. The Badgers continued to barrel through the first half, accented by a Johnny Davis slam dunk to end the first frame, leading 40-20.

Houston battled back in the second half though, chipping into the lead little by little, before getting the game to one possession. After Davis missed a step-back two with under ten seconds to go, Houston drove the floor looking to tie or take the lead. However, the Cougars lost track of the clock and failed to get a shot up before time expired.

Davis led the way with a career high 30 points, while Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl each finished with nine. Kyler Edwards led all Houston scorers with 18.

Wisconsin moves on to the Maui Invitational Championship game for the first time since 2016. The Badgers lost in that final to North Carolina 71-56. The Badgers’ opponent Wednesday will be St. Mary’s after the Gaels upset Oregon Tuesday evening. Tip-off of the final will be Wednesday at 4 p.m.

