Local volunteers make over 650 Thanksgiving meals for community members in need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Volunteers at First Presbyterian Church in Wausau prepared meals all day Wednesday for the 52nd annual Friends Thanksgiving Dinner.

Before the pandemic, the dinner was hosted at the church and those that struggled to afford a Thanksgiving meal or those that didn’t have someone to spend the holidays with were welcome.

This year volunteers are delivering the meals to people’s homes due to COVID-19. They are a hot commodity. People reserve food for their loved ones weeks in advance.

“We’ve got people that call from out of state asking to deliver a meal to their aunt that’s in town here,” said Korrin Black, Friends Thanksgiving Dinner Co-Coordinator.

About 30 cars filled with volunteers do the delivery and around 70 people help with food preparation.

“It’s all homemade gravy, homemade mashed potatoes, homemade stuffing because they deserve that. They deserve a real home-cooked meal,” said Black.

Black said a lot of people rely on the meals for food and social interaction.

“That’s why it’s so important that we continue to provide this meal for people. I couldn’t imagine being alone or having my grandparents or my aunts and uncles be alone. So to have somebody show up and deliver you a meal is huge.”

It also boosts the volunteer’s spirits. An 11-year-old boy told me he likes helping out because it makes him feel good.

High school volunteer Katie Rowe explained why she did it.

“The community needs to stick together and help each other out and it’s a really nice way to give thanks,” said Rowe.

For more information about the Friends Dinner click here. Day of walk-ups at the church are welcome.

