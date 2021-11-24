Advertisement

Local volunteers make over 650 Thanksgiving meals for community members in need

Volunteers prepare food for Friends Thanksgiving Dinner.
Volunteers prepare food for Friends Thanksgiving Dinner.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Volunteers at First Presbyterian Church in Wausau prepared meals all day Wednesday for the 52nd annual Friends Thanksgiving Dinner.

Before the pandemic, the dinner was hosted at the church and those that struggled to afford a Thanksgiving meal or those that didn’t have someone to spend the holidays with were welcome.

This year volunteers are delivering the meals to people’s homes due to COVID-19. They are a hot commodity. People reserve food for their loved ones weeks in advance.

“We’ve got people that call from out of state asking to deliver a meal to their aunt that’s in town here,” said Korrin Black, Friends Thanksgiving Dinner Co-Coordinator.

About 30 cars filled with volunteers do the delivery and around 70 people help with food preparation.

“It’s all homemade gravy, homemade mashed potatoes, homemade stuffing because they deserve that. They deserve a real home-cooked meal,” said Black.

Black said a lot of people rely on the meals for food and social interaction.

“That’s why it’s so important that we continue to provide this meal for people. I couldn’t imagine being alone or having my grandparents or my aunts and uncles be alone. So to have somebody show up and deliver you a meal is huge.”

It also boosts the volunteer’s spirits. An 11-year-old boy told me he likes helping out because it makes him feel good.

High school volunteer Katie Rowe explained why she did it.

“The community needs to stick together and help each other out and it’s a really nice way to give thanks,” said Rowe.

For more information about the Friends Dinner click here. Day of walk-ups at the church are welcome. To get involved next year email friendsdinnerwausau@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Lee Wolfe Sr.
Authorities find body of missing Lac du Flambeau man during morning search
Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer
Apartment fire in Town of Dewey.
No injuries reported in Portage County apartment fire
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Wisconsin hits highest daily COVID-19 case count of 2021
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Child is 6th death in Waukesha parade crash; suspect charged

Latest News

PVA is working on air travel inclusion for all.
DEEP BENCH: Creating air travel for all
Granite Peak opens for the season despite mild weather
Granite Peak opens for the season despite mild weather
Domestic abuse
Domestic violence survivor advocates share abusers’ links to mass violence, and advice as families gather for the holidays
Changes needed to make air travel to be accessible for everyone
Changes needed to make air travel to be accessible for everyone