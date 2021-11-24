Advertisement

First Presbyterian Wausau makes Thanksgiving happen for neighbors

A volunteer fills a to-go container with Thanksgiving meal
A volunteer fills a to-go container with Thanksgiving meal(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Presbyterian Church in Wausau is serving its Good Neighbors Thanksgiving Dinner to the community through delivery and pick up on Thursday.

It is a model that had to be developed suddenly last year when they could not hold the communal in-person event they were used to.

“It went pretty smoothly.  We were surprised at how smoothly and efficient it ran, so much so that we have adopted some of those techniques and will continue to use them for years to come,” said co-coordinator Korrin Black.

Last year they did not advertise a pick-up option.  If anyone was unaware of the changes and showed up, they were sent away with food, though.  Black said she feels it’s important for people to have access to the traditional meal even if they are alone and can’t share the holiday with others.

“I’m a very family-oriented person.  I’m a very nostalgic person, as well as my team, so we knew that there was no way we were going to not do this.  So, if people find themselves last minute on Thanksgiving Day that their plans fell through, this year we did advertise walk-up meals,” she said.

Pick up begins at noon in the church parking lot at 406 Grant Street in Wausau.

