BREAKING NEWS: Emergency crews responding to apartment fire in Town of Dewey

Apartment fire in Town of Dewey.(wsaw)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency crews have contained a fire at an apartment complex in the Town of Dewey.

It’s at the 1100 block of County Road DB.

The initial call came in at approximately 9:53 p.m. Tuesday night. All occupants were able to get out of the 4-plex.

Fire departments responding include Town of Dewey, Kronenwetter, Plover, Hull and Stockton.

We have a crew on the scene. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the latest information.

