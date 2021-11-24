BREAKING NEWS: Emergency crews responding to apartment fire in Town of Dewey

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency crews have contained a fire at an apartment complex in the Town of Dewey.

It’s at the 1100 block of County Road DB.

The initial call came in at approximately 9:53 p.m. Tuesday night. All occupants were able to get out of the 4-plex.

Fire departments responding include Town of Dewey, Kronenwetter, Plover, Hull and Stockton.

