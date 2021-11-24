2021 NewsChannel 7 Football Offensive All-Stars

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Year 61 of the NewsChannel 7 Football All-Stars features 25 spectacular players that stood out above the rest, as voted on by the coaches of north central Wisconsin. We’ll get rolling on the offensive side on the first of two nights.

It’s only appropriate that this year’s all-star at quarterback is the man who had the Air Raid Offense running to perfection: Mosinee’s Trevor Garski led the state with over 248 passing yards per game, while his 34 touchdown throws were second across the state. He was a unanimous selection to Great Northern Conference First-Team, and led Mosinee to the GNC title.

Let’s go to running back where we have a tremendous trio of players. Pacelli’s Brycen Cashin is an all-star for the second straight year, and it’s pretty obvious why. Cashin finished with over 2,000 rushing yards, averaging an absurd 205 yards per game on the ground, and tallied 36 rushing touchdowns, third best in the state. Those gaudy numbers powered Pacelli to an undefeated regular season and a CWC-Small crown.

Wausau West’s Colton Geurink was a beast. The senior finished with over 1,400 rushing yards on nearly 7 yards a carry with 17 scores. He was the engine of the Warriors’ offense, and a huge reason why they called themselves Valley Football Association champions.

Up north, Rhinelander won eight games and Cayden Neri played a big part in that. He ran for over 1,800 yards, 182 yards per game, and found the end zone 20 times.

Now to the wideouts, and the only sophomore to be named an all-star: Mosinee’s Keagan Jirschele put on a clinic all season. He finished with 17 touchdown catches, tied for the most in the state, and was top five in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving yards per game.

At D.C. Everest Ty Strehlow was the Evergreens’ Swiss army knife on offense. He finished with five total touchdowns, 37 receptions, and 449 receiving yards.

New this year, we’re giving tight ends love for all they do, and no one was better at that spot this year than SPASH’s Daniel Zdroik. He did everything you want at that position with 25 catches, six of them going for touchdowns, while also asserting his dominance with 14 pancake blocks for a team that also can call themselves VFA champs.

Let’s move to the position The Badger State is best known for: offensive line.

Nobody received more votes to be an all-star at any position than Colby’s Corey Steen. He was the anchor of the Hornets’ offensive line at right tackle, helping them average over 43 points and 300 rushing yards per game on their run to a Gold Ball.

Would it really be NewsChannel 7 All-Stars without an offensive lineman from Stratford? Zack Seitz takes the honors in 2021. The two-time Marwood All-Conference player helped power the Tigers to an eight-win season.

SPASH’s offensive line was led by Bryce Ehr, who shined at both tackle and center for the Panthers, not giving up a sack the entire season while tallying 21 pancake blocks.

Mosinee’s high-powered offense was held down in the trenches by Nolan Harris. The senior was unanimous First Team All Great Northern Conference.

Wisconsin rapids led the VFA in total offense, and they can thank Jack Blokhuis for his enormous role in holding down the left side of the offensive line, helping lead the Red Raiders to a VFA crown.

Last but not least, our kicker spot is held down for the second straight year by Stanley Boyd’s Michael Karlen, who showed off his monster leg with 14 touchbacks and a long field goal on the season of 52 yards. He was also deadly accurate on PATs, converting 20 of 22 for the Orioles.

Congratulations to our NewsChannel 7 offensive all-stars, we’ll unveil the defensive honorees Wednesday at 6 and 10.

