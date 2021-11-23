Wood County reaches highest COVID case rate of 2021

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate so far in 2021. The most recent number of active cases in Wood County reported is 568. The seven-day average is about 66 cases per day.

Health care workers from Marshfield Clinic are frustrated and concerned for everyone’s safety if this doesn’t clear up soon. In just two weeks, Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield went from 45 COVID patients to 90, doubling its volume.

“We don’t have enough nurses to take care of these patients,” Marshfield Clinic Health System COVID Response Planning Chief Tammy Simon said.

ICU capacity at Marshfield Clinic is also just about tapped out. Emergency room patients are having to wait for open beds. The Wood County Health Department hasn’t seen COVID case numbers this high all year. Now there’s concern, it will only get worse during the holidays.

“Families and friends getting together that have not necessarily been together and sharing COVID and then the rate will be compounded,” Simon said.

Wood County Health Department declared a “crisis” of COVID cases on Saturday, Nov. 20. This means they no longer have the resources to follow up with everyone who tests positive, including close contacts. Simon blames the increase on the unvaccinated and people not following safety precautions.

“There’s a lot of people not masking and not following the COVID guidelines. People are getting together, they’re not vaccinated and they don’t have the immunity,” Simon said.

Simon said all age groups are being infected. Right now, just over 52 percent of people are fully vaccinated in Wood County. That’s about 40 percent short of where she says it should be.

“Please consider the health care workers, they’re very tired, many of them have not had a break, they’re working extra shifts, this really has not lessened for them,” Simon said.

Simon also said if you feel sick to stay home and quarantine, and if you haven’t been vaccinated, to get that done right away.

