Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

(Laura Bowen)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Salvation Army of Wausau is asking for more volunteer bell ringers in the Marathon County area.

Last year, the Wausau Salvation Army raised almost $90,000 through the annual Red Kettle campaign. That is the equivalent of more than 7,140 nights of shelter for homeless people in Marathon County. This year, they hope to raise $150,000. The non-profit organization operates solely on donations and grants and 85% of the money raised stays in Marathon County.

Click here to sign up and to see current available dates, times, and locations.

