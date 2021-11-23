Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Salvation Army of Wausau is asking for more volunteer bell ringers in the Marathon County area.

Last year, the Wausau Salvation Army raised almost $90,000 through the annual Red Kettle campaign. That is the equivalent of more than 7,140 nights of shelter for homeless people in Marathon County. This year, they hope to raise $150,000. The non-profit organization operates solely on donations and grants and 85% of the money raised stays in Marathon County.

Click here to sign up and to see current available dates, times, and locations.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.