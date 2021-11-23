Advertisement

Ring cam video shows arrest of Waukesha parade suspect

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Wisconsin man says he got a surprise visit from the suspect accused of plowing his SUV into a Christmas parade crowd.

And it was caught on his front door camera.

This video was recorded Sunday by the Ring camera at Daniel Rider’s home in downtown Waukesha.

Rider says he was watching football when Darrell Brooks rang his doorbell, claiming he was homeless, and asked to use Rider’s phone to call an Uber.

The 24-year-old invited Brooks in and gave him food and a jacket. He then let him use his phone.

Rider says he was unaware at the time of the deadly parade crash that killed five people and injured 48 others.

He asked Brooks to leave after he saw police on his street.

But he says Brooks returned, claiming he left his identification in the house.

That’s when police showed up and arrested Brooks.

Authorities say Brooks may be charged Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide in Sunday’s incident, with more additional charges coming.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Hunting (File)
Elk illegally shot and killed in Columbia County during deer hunting opener
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Calvin Lee Wolfe Sr.
Authorities find body of missing Lac du Flambeau man during morning search

Latest News

Jan. 6th committee subpoenas Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany and others
Oath Keepers, Proud Boys subpoenaed by Jan. 6 House panel
People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the...
‘Glue me back together’: Online pleas to aid Waukesha parade victims
The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil
WSAW News App
If you’re an iPhone user having issues with the NewsChannel 7 app, there is an easy fix