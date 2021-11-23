Advertisement

Portage County Solid Waste launches Christmas light recycling program

Strand of Christmas lights
Strand of Christmas lights(123RF)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Department will collect unwanted Christmas lights at several locations around the county through January.

Strands of Christmas lights can wreak havoc on machinery-- similar to the way hair gets wrapped around the bristles of a vacuum cleaner. They wrap around sorting equipment and cause inefficient sorting and costly shutdowns. They can even cause problems at landfills by wrapping around compactor tires.

Strands of holiday lights can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

· Portage County MRF (600 Moore Rd, Plover)

· Recycling Connections (1100 Main St. Suite 120, Stevens Point) -only leave lights if someone is present

· Old Town Center, Village of Plover

· Village of Amherst Village Hall

· Town of Amherst Town Hall

· Town of Lanark Town Hall/Garage

· Town of Hull Municipal Building

Only strands of lights will be accepted, no lighted figurines, rope lighting, extension cords, bags, or garbage.

