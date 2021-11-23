Opening deer gun weekend less productive than last year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials say deer hunters bagged fewer deer on the opening weekend of the gun season than they did a year ago. The state Department of Natural Resources says hunters shot more than 85,800 deer, about 14,000 fewer than the traditional opener last year

That’s a decrease of 14% overall. Hunters shot 7% fewer bucks than a year ago. The State Journal reports that the number of deer shot in the northern woods was up by 9%.

Those gains were offset by lower numbers in other zones, particularly the southern farmland area, where registrations were down 24%. DNR officials say more hunters are opting for archery, crossbow and earlier seasons. Overall hunters have registered more than 179,000 deer so far this year.

