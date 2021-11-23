Advertisement

If you’re an iPhone user having issues with the NewsChannel 7 app, there is an easy fix

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you have an iPhone and use the NewsChannel 7 News App, you may have noticed some issues getting your usual updates this past weekend. Unfortunately, there was a technical glitch impacting some iPhone users. As of Monday morning, the issue has been resolved but some users may still be experiencing issues.

HOW TO GET THE WSAW NEWS APP WORKING AGAIN:

OPTION 1): Simply update the WSAW News App. The following steps are provided by Apple Support:

How to manually update apps on your iPhone or iPad

  • Open the App Store.
  • Tap your profile icon at the top of the screen.
  • Scroll to see pending updates and release notes. Tap Update next to an app to update only that app, or tap Update All.

OPTION 2): Remove the WSAW News App and download it again.

  • Touch and hold the app.
  • Tap Remove App Remove App icon
  • Tap Delete App, then tap Delete to confirm.

Click here to download the WSAW News App from the Apple Store.

