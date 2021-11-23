Hello, My Name Is: Ben Lee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ben Lee of Amherst signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, his dream school. But this commitment was years in the making.

Not only was it his dream since he was ten years old, but his love of baseball also goes back to when he was five years old.

“I just knew once I first stepped on that field that it was what I wanted to do,” Lee said.

As he continued to play baseball, not only did he find out it was his passion—he was talented.

“I probably noticed when he was a kid and you start playing catch. And just that they have fun doing it,” his dad, Marshall Lee, said.

As he was quickly developing on the field, Lee paired his athletic talent with his brains.

“He’s a studier of the game, it’s amazing what he knows if you ask him that are just out of nowhere,” Marshall Lee said.

At games, Lee is his own coach.

“I’m always asking him after each inning, if he’s not due up that game, we sit next to each other and talk it over. What’s working, what isn’t. Here’s what’s coming up this inning,” his coach, William Held, said.

Because of the brains, and a freshman year growth spurt, Lee finds himself going to a Division 1 program. It’s a position he’s worked his whole career for.

“Him going division one is a testament to his own work ethic and his own development. And like I said, his own support system. It’s a lot of things he accomplished,” Held said.

But before the Panthers, Lee’s career at Amherst isn’t over. He plans on channeling that passion for baseball during his senior season in the spring that he hopes ends at state,

“We didn’t make it last year and I feel like I’ve got unfinished business on that field right now,” Lee said.

