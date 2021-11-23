Advertisement

Festival of tree canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Aspirus Health Foundation will not hold Festival of Trees this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The annual event features dozens of decorated trees. The trees have a decor theme. The public can stroll and view the trees during several events. The trees are then auctioned off during a silent auction. The money raised provides end-of-life care for the community.

To continue the holiday spirit this year, the Aspirus Health Foundation is having an online auction and supply drive to support the Aspirus Family House which opened in February 2020 to help patients and families in need of a place to stay during a medical crisis and when traveling for specialty care. Bidding is open and ends 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. View, place bids and see our wish list at https://one.bidpal.net/familyhouse/welcome

