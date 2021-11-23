Advertisement

Families of Parkland shooting victims settle lawsuit against FBI

Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb. 15, 2018 in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school. The families of most of those killed in the 2018 Florida high school massacre have settled their lawsuit against the federal government. Sixteen of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland had sued over the FBI’s failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack. The settlement reached Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 is confidential.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The families of most of those killed in the 2018 Florida high school massacre have settled their lawsuit against the federal government.

Sixteen of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland had sued over the FBI’s failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack.

The settlement reached Monday is confidential.

The parent of a student killed in the shooting commended the FBI for taking responsibility for its failure.

Andrew Pollack compared that to local school and law enforcement officials. He says they have ducked responsibility.

The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, pleaded guilty last month and now faces a possible death sentence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day
The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021.
Wood County Health Department in COVID-19 “crisis mode”

Latest News

Three dead during an excursion after a cave flooded in eastern Panama.
Three people die in cave flooding during excursion in Panama
Inspire Possibilities aims to help teens struggling with mental health.
‘Inspire Possibilities’ aims to help teens struggling with mental health
Skies and roads, are going to be busier this Thanksgiving than last year.
Prepare for busy holiday traveling ahead of Thanksgiving
Waukesha Parade
Fund created for victims of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy