Advertisement

DEEP BENCH: NASA to crash rocket into asteroid changing trajectory

By Dale Ryman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Unlike Hollywood sci-fi movies, we’ve rarely had to deal with incoming asteroids on earth. But NASA is taking no chances!

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, approximately 12:21 a.m., NASA will launch the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART.

The first of its kind, DART will test the idea of deflecting an asteroid by colliding with the small moonlet in a double asteroid system.

Eric Ianson, NASA’s Deputy Director Planetary Science Division joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to tell us more.

“The asteroid we’re going after this time is not a hazard to earth,” said Ianson. “It’s a small moonlet of another asteroid.”

This asteroid is 530 feet in diameter, about the height of the Washington Monument. Asteroids of that size do present hazards, but this one is not.

They’re hoping this mission will show then how they can slightly change the orbit. “It’s currently not a hazard and we’re not making one by making this impact.”

If you’re interested in watching NASA’s launch you can use #DARTMission to find it on social media, click here, or watch live in NASA TV.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Hunting (File)
Elk illegally shot and killed in Columbia County during deer hunting opener
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Calvin Lee Wolfe Sr.
Authorities find body of missing Lac du Flambeau man during morning search

Latest News

Harvest is down 14% in the 2021 gun deer season.
Gun deer season harvest down 14% from last year
NASA will attempt to redirect course of asteroid with overnight launch of rocket
NASA will attempt to redirect course of asteroid with overnight launch of rocket
Registrations, number of harvested deer down this gun hunting season
Registrations, number of harvested deer down this gun hunting season
WSAW News App
If you’re an iPhone user having issues with the NewsChannel 7 app, there is an easy fix