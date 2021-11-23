Christmas festival planned for Dec. 11 in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Several organizations and businesses have partnered to create a festive one-day celebration in downtown Stevens Point.

The all-day celebration-- ‘A Downtown Christmas’ features holiday-themed events and activities. Visitors to downtown can expect to find traditional holiday experiences matched with holiday-themed marketplaces from 10 a.m. until 4:30 pm.

Visitors will be able to start their holiday journey through Downtown Stevens Point as early as 10 am at The Rose House for their indoor market. The festivities head outdoors at 1 p.m. for CREATE Portage County’s Holiday Maker’s Market scheduled to transform the Shopko parking lot. Attendees will find an assortment of holiday-themed and locally-made goods from woodworkers, bakers, floral artists, crochet artists, and other makers. Both markets close at 3 p.m.

Bev’s Floral will host a Make and Take Tree Planting. And kids can send Letters to Santa at the Portage County Public Library from 1:30-4:30 p.m. The events are free, but supplies are limited and first-come, first-served. Staff from ArtEffects will be guiding basket and scrub-making at 1052 Main St from 1-3 p.m for a small cost.

Santa and his team of elves and reindeer will be present on the Mathias Mitchell Square from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Chelsea May Photography will be taking photos for $10 each, with all profits benefitting Operation Bootstrap.

Free hot cocoa and cookies will be provided at the square by TDS during this time. The festivities taking place in A Downtown Christmas have been planned by Downtown Stevens Point (Stevens Point Alliance), Chelsea May Photography, Bev’s Floral, ArtEffects, TDS Telecommunications, The Rose House, and CREATE Portage County.

