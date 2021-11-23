Advertisement

Burst pipe causes damage at Portage County Library

Pipe bursts at Portage County Library
Pipe bursts at Portage County Library(Portage County Library)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A heat exchange pipe burst Tuesday morning at the Portage County Library causing water to pour down from the ceiling.

Library Director Larry Oathout said around 8:30 a.m. an employee noticed the water coming down from the ceiling. The water was then turned off. Oathout said there is minimal damage and staff is working to get the mess cleaned up.

