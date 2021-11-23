Advertisement

Authorities asking for help locating Lac du Flambeau man

Calvin Lee Wolfe Sr.
Calvin Lee Wolfe Sr.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tribal police are asking for the public’s help locating a 30-year-old man who has not been seen since Nov. 14.

Investigators said Calvin Lee Wolfe, Sr. was reported missing on Nov. 18. According to a news release, law enforcement officers searched residential and wooded areas throughout the Lac du Flambeau Reservation. The search included a K9 unit and drone. Officers have continued to search for Wolfe on a daily basis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police at 715-588-7717.

