Amping up your holiday menu with help from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Give thanks to America’s favorite vegetable! Not only does this gracious tuber complete the quintessential Thanksgiving plate, but it’s also loaded with potassium, an essential mineral that’s lacking in many American diets.

Marbles Mashed Sweet Potatoes

This recipe combines two Thanksgiving favorites, potatoes and sweet potatoes.

INGREDIENTS

1 lb Yukon Gold potatoes about 3

1 lb sweet potatoes about 2

kosher salt

6 Tbsp unsalted butter diced

1/3 cup heavy cream warmed

1/3 cup sour cream

freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp light brown sugar packed

pinch cayenne pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Put the potatoes and sweet potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with cold water by 1 inch. Add a generous pinch of salt, bring to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are easily pierced with a knife, 35 to 40 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly. Peel the Yukon gold potatoes and transfer to a medium bowl. Peel the sweet potatoes and transfer to a separate bowl.



Divide the butter between the 2 bowls. Add the heavy cream and sour cream to the Yukon gold potatoes and mash well with a potato masher; season with salt and black pepper. Add the brown sugar and cayenne to the bowl with the sweet potatoes and mash well; season with salt and black pepper.



Dollop the potatoes and sweet potatoes into a warmed serving dish and swirl using a large spoon. (The potatoes can be made up to 2 hours ahead; set aside in a baking dish. Reheat, covered, at 350°F, 15 to 20 minutes.)

Leftover Mashed Potato Soup

Cook once, eat twice. Leftovers are common during the holidays but you don’t have to eat the same meal over and over. This recipe is a perfect way to use leftover mashed potatoes.



INGREDIENTS

2 Tbsp Butter or 2 Tbsp bacon drippings

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped fresh mushrooms

14 1/2 oz Chicken broth

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp sweet paprika

2 cups prepared mashed potatoes leftovers work great

1/2 cup Cheddar cheese

2 scallions finely chopped

3 slices bacon cooked and crumbled

2 Tbsp sour cream

2 Tbsp cream or 2 Tbsp half-and-half

INSTRUCTIONS

Cook the bacon, and set aside to crumble.



In a large saucepan, cook the onion in butter or bacon drippings until softened. Add the chopped mushrooms and cook until tender and onion is golden.



Add the chicken broth, salt, pepper, and paprika, stirring to mix.



Blend in the mashed potatoes, stirring until lumps are gone. Bring the soup to a boil, then lower heat and add cheddar cheese, stirring until it is melted and smooth.



Mix in the scallions, crumbled bacon, sour cream, and cream or half-and-half, stirring until heated through but not boiling.



