Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer

Shelby Lynch booking photo
Shelby Lynch booking photo(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-year-old Wausau woman accused of stealing nearly $32,000 from her former employer is free on a signature bond.

Shelby Lynch is charged with theft in a business setting.

Investigators said Lynch stole the money over the course of seven non-consecutive days. Authorities said on Oct. 15 she took $2,000. On Oct. 23, she took $480. On Oct. 24 she took $2,420. On Oct. 31 she took $4,160. On Nov. 7, she took $9,000. On Nov. 13 she took $6,920 and on Nov. 14 she took $7,000.

During an interview with authorities, Lynch admitted to the scheme but believed the amount was closer to $20,000. Authorities said nearly $13,000 was recovered from her home.

Lynch said she used the money to pay bills, including an $800 cable bill.

The business manager said surveillance video showed the alleged crimes.

Lynch is free on a $35,000 signature bond. A judge is expected to rule Feb. 14 if her case will head trial.

