Turkey Trot to be held Thursday, same-day registration available

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is still open through race-day for the annual Thanksgiving Day 5K run/walk known as the Turkey Trot.

This will be the 12th Annual Turkey Trot, benefiting the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. The race will take place at 8:30 a.m. from the Footlocker.com/Eastbay parking lot, 111 S. 1st Avenue, in Wausau.

The Eastbay Turkey Trot was started in 2009 by a group of Eastbay employees that wanted to give back to their community. Each Thanksgiving nearly 2,000 people take part in raising money for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition.

