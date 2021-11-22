Advertisement

Turkey Trot to be held Thursday, same-day registration available

Turkey Trot (FILE)
Turkey Trot (FILE)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is still open through race-day for the annual Thanksgiving Day 5K run/walk known as the Turkey Trot.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

This will be the 12th Annual Turkey Trot, benefiting the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. The race will take place at 8:30 a.m. from the Footlocker.com/Eastbay parking lot, 111 S. 1st Avenue, in Wausau.

The Eastbay Turkey Trot was started in 2009 by a group of Eastbay employees that wanted to give back to their community. Each Thanksgiving nearly 2,000 people take part in raising money for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition.

