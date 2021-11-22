Rotary Winter Wonderland opens Friday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual holiday tradition in Marshfield will open Friday. More than one million lights at the Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield attract thousands of visitors every year.

For 16 years, the Rotary Winter Wonderland in Marshfield has provided families with a unique way to view lighted displays at the Wildwood Zoo.

It opens Friday at 5. It is open until Dec. 31, daily from 5 - 9 p.m.

There is no admission fee, but monetary and food donations are encouraged.

The event is located at the Wildwood Zoo, 608 W 17th St. in Marshfield.

