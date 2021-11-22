REPORT: Tests confirm Packers OL Elgton Jenkins tore ACL, out for season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and is out for the season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Jenkins had tests this morning to confirm the diagnosis.

Jenkins has proven to be a useful tool on the offensive line, showing the ability to play all five positions at the offensive line. He made the pro bowl as a left guard last season. With David Bakhtiari slow to return from an ACL injury last season, Yosh Nijman looks to step into a more prominent role on the offensive line.

Jenkins was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft and started every game entering this season. He missed three weeks with an injured ankle earlier this season.

