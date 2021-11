WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Technical College with host a cookie decorating class on Dec. 2. The one-day hands-on class will teach students how to ice and decorate cookies.

The cost of the class is $45

The in-person class is from 6-8 p.m. at the Wausau campus.

CLICK HERE to register.

