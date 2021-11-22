Murder of Medford hunter still unsolved as 20 year mark approaches

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) -- Tuesday marks 20 years since the unsolved homicide of a Medford man.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department says James Southworth, 37, had been hunting alone on the afternoon of Nov. 23, 2001, on property owned by a relative in Clark County, southeast of Chili near the Wood County line. Southworth’s body was located at about 7:30 am the next day. He died as a result of two gunshot wounds to the back.

Witnesses say they remember seeing a vehicle parked on Fairhaven Avenue, north of the closed bridge where Southworth’s body was found, from approximately 8 a.m. to 4:15 pm. on Nov. 23.

The vehicle is described as a silver/gray or off-white Nissan or Chevy S-10 style truck, possibly a late 1980s model, possibly having a light tan, beige or off-white stripe on the truck’s side panel, low to the ground, with a light-colored fiberglass topper that also may have had a tan or beige stripe along its side. In addition, law enforcement is attempting to locate three Asian males, one wearing hunting attire, who was seen standing around the open end gate of that truck on Nov. 23, 2001, at around noon. It is believed these individuals may be possible witnesses in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Department directly at 1-800-743-2420.

Southworth’s family and friends have posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his death.