Funeral services planned for longtime Antigo football coach

Gordon Schofield
Gordon Schofield(Bradley Funeral Home)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A funeral is planned for Wednesday for longtime Antigo High School football coach, Gordy Schofield.

Gordon Schofield died Nov. 18. He was 90 years old.

Schofield coached Antigo football for 34 years-- nine years as an assistant and 25 years as head coach. According to his obituary, under his leadership the team won 15 Conference Championships, and three State Championships. He was named Wisconsin High School Football Coach of the Year in 1972, 1976 and 1982 and inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1993.

Visitation will be held Monday evening in Antigo.

