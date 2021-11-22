Advertisement

Fund created for victims of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

Waukesha Parade
Waukesha Parade(wrdw)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A fund was created to help the victims and families affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

The “United for Waukesha Community Fund” is a partnership between the Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

People can make a one-time or recurring donation. You can also write a message and designate it as a memorial contribution.

At least 5 people were killed and 40 hurt when an SUV drove through the Christmas parade late Sunday afternoon. A law enforcement source tell the Associated Press it appears the driver was fleeing another crime scene.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day
The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021.
Wood County Health Department in COVID-19 “crisis mode”
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Police: Waukesha parade crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance
Up and down temperatures leading up to Thanksgiving.
First Alert Weather: Coldest air of the season Monday followed by up & down temperatures leading up to Thanksgiving.

Latest News

5-11 year old COVID vaccine clinic to be held Nov. 23 in Friendship
Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer
Hunting (File)
Elk illegally shot and killed in Columbia County during deer hunting opener
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Children’s Wisconsin: 3 sets of siblings injured in Waukesha parade incident
Rotary Winter Wonderland opens Friday