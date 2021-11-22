Evers orders flags to half-staff in wake of Waukesha tragedy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly a half-staff Monday to honor the victims of the tragedy at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade. Gov. Tony Evers issued the proclamation shortly before sunrise, ordering flags lowered until sunset.

Overnight, the City of Waukesha revealed that at least five people have died and over 40 more were injured. It added that many people who were hurt took themselves to the hospital and that officials are still collecting information.

As the situation developed Sunday, Evers released a statement, saying he and Wisconsin First Lady Kathy Evers were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act.”

Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 22, 2021

A “person of interest” was in custody, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said, but he gave no details about the person or any possible motive. The investigation was ongoing, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

