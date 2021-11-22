Advertisement

Children’s Wisconsin: 3 sets of siblings injured in Waukesha parade incident

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade, injuring multiple people on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Children’s Wisconsin, the state’s largest hospital for youth care, announced in a media briefing on Monday the hospital treated 18 children.

Ten children are in the hospital’s ICU. Of them, six are in critical care, three are in serious condition and one is in fair. Eight were not in the ICU. Two children have already been discharged.

The children had different levels of injuries. Some of the patients were conscious, and some were not explained Dr. Amy Drendel, medical director, Children’s Wisconsin Emergency Department and Trauma Center.

Dr. Michael Meyer, medical director, Children’s Wisconsin Pediatric Intensive Care Unit said of the victims, there are three sets of siblings. He called the incident ‘devastating.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day
The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021.
Wood County Health Department in COVID-19 “crisis mode”
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
6 children hurt in Wisconsin parade crash in critical condition
Up and down temperatures leading up to Thanksgiving.
First Alert Weather: Coldest air of the season Monday followed by up & down temperatures leading up to Thanksgiving.

Latest News

Rotary Winter Wonderland opens Friday
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Elgton Jenkins (74) is helped off the field after getting...
REPORT: Tests confirm Packers OL Elgton Jenkins tore ACL, out for season
Turkey Trot (FILE)
Turkey Trot to be held Thursday, same-day registration available
James Southworth investigation marks 20 years
Murder of Medford hunter still unsolved as 20 year mark approaches