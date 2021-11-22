Children’s Wisconsin: 3 sets of siblings injured in Waukesha parade incident

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Children’s Wisconsin, the state’s largest hospital for youth care, announced in a media briefing on Monday the hospital treated 18 children.

Ten children are in the hospital’s ICU. Of them, six are in critical care, three are in serious condition and one is in fair. Eight were not in the ICU. Two children have already been discharged.

The children had different levels of injuries. Some of the patients were conscious, and some were not explained Dr. Amy Drendel, medical director, Children’s Wisconsin Emergency Department and Trauma Center.

Dr. Michael Meyer, medical director, Children’s Wisconsin Pediatric Intensive Care Unit said of the victims, there are three sets of siblings. He called the incident ‘devastating.

