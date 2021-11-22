Be fire safe on Thanksgiving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanksgiving is the peak day of the year for cooking caused home fires, with three times the daily average. There are some preventive steps that can be taken to make sure any holiday meal prep is as safe as possible.

One of the things that should be done before food is even a thought is checking smoke alarms to make sure they are in good working order. Also, having an ABC approved fire extinguisher is also important if an incident were to happen.

Lieutenant Quinn Ambrosius of the Wausau Fire Department stressed that isn’t the only precautions people should take before cooking.

“I know we love to clean our ovens and food appliances, but make sure that’s clean before you’re going to food prep this Thanksgiving. Essentially, leftover food can catch fire. We’re going to have those turkeys in the oven for lots and lots of hours,” he said.

Foods cooking on hot surfaces or over flame should never be left alone. Ambrosius said if it’s necessary to leave the kitchen unattended, the best thing to do is to turn off all burners first.

The same goes for turkey fryers. Most do not have a temperature regulator and the oil will just continue to get hotter. For that reason they should never be left alone when on. Another thing to consider when using a fryer is to have it well away from any structures, and on an even, flame-resistant surface such as a driveway or yard.

Another factor that may add to Thanksgiving fire hazard is a result of the sheer amount and variety of foods people often prepare. This may require the use of multiple power sources, as people try to maximize the outlets they have available.

“Just think of all of the appliances that you have – all the slow-cookers, everything that you have going on this Thanksgiving. Something as simple as too many extension cords can cause an issue. Don’t overload the circuits when you have a bunch of slow-cookers and warmers,” Ambrosius said.

