“An emotional roller coaster” for Packers who fall to Vikings in a wild game

MINNEAPOLIS (WSAW) -The Packers and the Vikings played of the games of the year in the NFL. Green Bay and Minnesota exchanged the lead three times in a wild fourth quarter, but the decisive blow comes from Minnesota courtesy of a 29-yard field goal from Greg Joseph as time expires.The 34-31 loss for the Packers drops them to 8-3 on the season.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

“Definitely an emotional roller coaster, that’s a great way to explain it,” said Davante Adams. “Especially at the end, because we thought we got the ball back (on a dropped interception by Darnell Savage), and it turns out it came out of his hands.

“You know they go back down there and score. So, it was a lot of ups and downs at the end there. And then we get the ball back and score on the first freaking play. So, we were pretty high at that point.”

After a first half where their offense was largely stagnant, the Packers’ came to life in the second half, scoring touchdowns on all three possessions after halftime with both long and quick-strike drives.

“In the second half we finally started to get into a better rhythm,” LaFleur explained. “You know we started to be I think a little bit more aggressive, and then our execution was on point.”

The second half offense looked a lot more like the 2020 version of the Green Bay offense. But that only came after they scored three points in the first 29.5 minutes, something that Aaron Rodgers says has to be fixed.

“Personally on offense, we’ve got to start faster,” Rodgers said postgame. “We’ve got to score touchdowns on those opening plays. I know Matt (LaFleur) will be looking at that this week, and dialing up some good stuff for LA (Rams).”

Rodgers was terrific despite that toe injury that he said postgame is worse than turf toe.

On a much worse note, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins went down with a left knee injury that reports indicate is a torn ACL, he’ll have an MRI to confirm.

