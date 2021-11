FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 vaccines will be available for children ages 5-11 on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Friendship.

The clinic is from 3-5 p.m. at the Adams County Health & Human Services building. It’s located at 108 E. North St. in Friendship.

Appointments are required. CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment.

