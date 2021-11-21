Advertisement

Wood County Health Department in COVID-19 “crisis mode”

The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021. According to a press release, Wood County is entering “crisis mode” with 568 active cases of COIVD-19 as of Nov. 18, 2021. The 7-day average is about 66 cases per day.

The Wood County Health Department no longer has the capacity to follow up with everyone who has tested positive or their close contacts.

They said while the health department will attempt to follow-up with individuals who test positive, review isolation recommendations, and determine close contacts, the response may be delayed by more than 24 hours.

They say if you have tested positive, be sure to stay home and isolate yourself for a minimum of 10 days. Those who are vaccinated do not have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Portage County investigating crash involving reckless driver
Portage County investigating crash involving reckless driver
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Family of man fatally shot speaks out after Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal
Dave Bliss
Wausau native Dave Bliss to coach Thunder against Bucks Friday

Latest News

It was a big day on Saturday for the Wausau Hmong community as people gathered for the grand...
From Laos to America Museum holds grand re-opening
Community celebrates re-opening of Laos to America Museum in Wausau
Community celebrates re-opening of Laos to America Museum in Wausau
Wood County in 'crisis mode' with most COVID-19 cases of 2021
Wood County in 'crisis mode' with most COVID-19 cases of 2021
Wind gusts up to 35 mph at times Sunday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers & cold air blast Sunday